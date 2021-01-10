NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” remains a comfortable #1 on the newest Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Played ~483 times during the January 3-9 tracking period, “Nobody” earns a fourth consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 43, while keeping “Nobody” 130 spins ahead of the pack.
Up two places, Diplo & Sonny Fodera’s “Turn Back Time” takes #2 with 353 spins (+43).
Despite a slight gain in airplay, Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” slides one spot to #3. Meduza & Dermot Kennedy’s “Paradise” drops one spot to #4 (also despite a gain in airplay), while Sigala & James Arthur’s lasting dance hit “Lasting Lover” rises one spot to #5.
Loading…