NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Nobody” makes it to a fourth week at #1.

NOTD & Catello - Nobody Lyric Video screen | NOTD AB/Universal

NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” remains a comfortable #1 on the newest Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Played ~483 times during the January 3-9 tracking period, “Nobody” earns a fourth consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 43, while keeping “Nobody” 130 spins ahead of the pack.

Up two places, Diplo & Sonny Fodera’s “Turn Back Time” takes #2 with 353 spins (+43).

Despite a slight gain in airplay, Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” slides one spot to #3. Meduza & Dermot Kennedy’s “Paradise” drops one spot to #4 (also despite a gain in airplay), while Sigala & James Arthur’s lasting dance hit “Lasting Lover” rises one spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

