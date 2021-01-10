Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Singles Reach Top 20

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The breakthrough hit, which received 6,633 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period, rises three places to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 693 plays.

— As “you broke me first” makes the Top 15, Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and Taylor Swift’s “willow” secure Top 20 positions.

Up eight places, “Afterglow” earns #16 on this week’s chart. The Ed Sheeran single received 5,418 tracking period plays (+1,192).

“willow” concurrently moves four places to #19. The “Evermore” single posted a tracking period play count of 5,028 (+765).