Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Singles Reach Top 20

“you broke me first,’ “Afterglow,” and “willow” rise at pop radio.

Tate McRae in you broke me first | Video screen | RCA

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The breakthrough hit, which received 6,633 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period, rises three places to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 693 plays.

— As “you broke me first” makes the Top 15, Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and Taylor Swift’s “willow” secure Top 20 positions.

Up eight places, “Afterglow” earns #16 on this week’s chart. The Ed Sheeran single received 5,418 tracking period plays (+1,192).

“willow” concurrently moves four places to #19. The “Evermore” single posted a tracking period play count of 5,028 (+765).

