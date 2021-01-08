in TV News

FINNEAS, Hunter Hayes, Why Don’t We Scheduled For “Good Morning America” Performances

They will perform on January 11, January 14, and January 15.

Why Don't We by Zack Caspary, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

FINNEAS, Hunter Hayes, and Why Don’t We will be performing on upcoming editions of “Good Morning America.”

According to ABC, the Grammy-winning FINNEAS will perform on the January 11 edition of the daytime talk show.

Hunter Hayes will deliver a musical performance on January 14, and Why Don’t We will support new album “The Good Times and The Bad Ones” with a release-day performance on January 15.

Who else will be appearing on this coming week’s string of “GMA” episodes? ABC’s official listings follow:

Monday, January 11— Actress Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”); recording artists Cheryl “Salt” James & Sandra “Pepa” Denton (“Salt-N-Pepa”); a performance by FINNEAS

Tuesday, January 12— Author Bevy Smith (“Bevelations”); actors Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr., Aldis Hodge & Eli Goree (“One Night in Miami”)

Wednesday, January 13— Director and actress Regina King (“One Night in Miami”); actress Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”); actor Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Thursday, January 14— A performance by Hunter Hayes; cooking with Kristin Cavallari; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, January 15— A performance by Why Don’t We

Saturday, January 16— Binge This! with Sandra Vergara; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

abcfinneasgood morning americahunter hayeswhy don't we

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Topher & The Marine Rapper’s “The Patriot” Re-Enters Top 10 On Overall US iTunes Sales Chart, Reclaims #1 On Hip-Hop/Rap Chart

Ratings: ABC Sweeps Thursday With “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune,” “The Chase,” “The Hustler”