Ratings: ABC Sweeps Thursday With “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune,” “The Chase,” “The Hustler”

None rivaled the performance of last January’s “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” tournament, but ABC’s “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune,” “The Chase,” and “The Hustler” all performed well Thursday.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune” drew a 1.1 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 7.83 million in overall viewership at 8PM. Not simply the victor in its timeslot, “Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune” was the night’s #1 broadcast network show in both columns.

Airing at 9PM, “The Chase” drew a 0.9 rating and 6.20 million viewers. It defeated all broadcast network competition in its timeslot, while ranking as the overall night’s #2 broadcast show in both columns (after “Celebrity Wheel”).

“The Hustler” closed the night with a 0.7 rating and 3.81 million viewers, winning its timeslot in both areas. It tied FOX’s 8PM series “Hell’s Kitchen” as the night’s #3 broadcast performer in adults 18-49 (trailing only the aforementioned ABC game shows).

Indeed, ABC swept Thursday night — at least among broadcast networks.