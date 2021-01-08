Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enters Top 15 On US iTunes Song Sales & YouTube Trending Charts

Olivia Rodrigo’s formal debut single “drivers license” attracted immediate raves from fans and industry observers following its release late Thursday night.

It is also demonstrating early success on key music charts.

As of press time at 1:15PM ET Friday, “drivers license” holds the #15 position on the US iTunes all-genre sales chart. The position, notably, surpasses the peak of Rodrigo’s gold-certified “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” song “All I Want.”

“Drivers license” is enjoying additional success on YouTube. The music video, which has already surpassed 300,000 views, appears at #13 on the YouTube Trending chart.

“When I came up with ‘drivers license,’ I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted,” says Rodrigo. “Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer-and at the end of the day, I think that’s really the whole purpose of songwriting. There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It’s truly my favorite thing in the world.”

Co-written with Dan Nigro, “drivers license” appears on Rodrigo’s debut EP, which is set to arrive later this year.