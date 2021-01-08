in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“drivers license” continues to make a massive opening day impression.

Olivia Rodrigo by Erica Hernandez | Press photo courtesy of Geffen

Earlier today, Headline Planet reported that Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” had entered the Top 15 on the US iTunes sales chart.

That was not the end of its ascent.

Shortly thereafter, the song entered the Top 10 on the all-genre listing. By 6:30PM ET Friday, it was up to #5 on the chart.

As of press time, only Taylor Swift’s “it’s time to go” (#1) and “right where you left me” (#2), Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” (#3), and Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (#4) are currently selling at a faster pace.

Already receiving ample acclaim, “drivers license” marks Rodrigo’s official debut single. Its #5 iTunes position already outpeaks any of her prior soundtrack contributions, including the gold-certified “All I Want.”

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enters Top 15 On US iTunes Song Sales & YouTube Trending Charts

Saweetie, Brie Larson, Rainn Wilson, Steve Austin Scheduled For First Season Two “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” Episodes