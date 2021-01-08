Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Earlier today, Headline Planet reported that Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” had entered the Top 15 on the US iTunes sales chart.

That was not the end of its ascent.

Shortly thereafter, the song entered the Top 10 on the all-genre listing. By 6:30PM ET Friday, it was up to #5 on the chart.

As of press time, only Taylor Swift’s “it’s time to go” (#1) and “right where you left me” (#2), Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” (#3), and Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (#4) are currently selling at a faster pace.

Already receiving ample acclaim, “drivers license” marks Rodrigo’s official debut single. Its #5 iTunes position already outpeaks any of her prior soundtrack contributions, including the gold-certified “All I Want.”