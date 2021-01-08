Queen Naija, JP Saxe, Beach Bunny, Foo Fighters Performing On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

This week’s four original “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes will each feature a noteworthy musical performance.
According to ABC, Queen Naija will deliver the show-closing performance on Monday, January 11. JP Saxe will play the January 12 broadcast, while Beach Bunny will appear as musical guest on January 13.
Foo Fighters will bring the week to a close with a performance on the January 15 installment.
Who else will be appearing on these “Kimmel” episodes? Official, subject-to-change listings follow:
Monday, Jan. 11
1. Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) 2. Ken Jennings (“Jeopardy!”) 3. Musical Guest Queen Naija
Tuesday, Jan. 12
1. Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”) 2. Aldis Hodge (“One Night in Miami”) 3. Musical Guest JP Saxe
Wednesday, Jan. 13
1. Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”) 2. Carrie Coon (“The Nest”) 3. Musical Guest Beach Bunny
Thursday, Jan. 14
1. Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”) 2. Musical Guest Foo Fighters
Loading…