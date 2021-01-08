in TV News

Queen Naija, JP Saxe, Beach Bunny, Foo Fighters Performing On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

ABC reveals this week’s four “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performers.

Jimmy Kimmel - October 27 episode | Press Photo by Randy Holmes/ABC

This week’s four original “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes will each feature a noteworthy musical performance.

According to ABC, Queen Naija will deliver the show-closing performance on Monday, January 11. JP Saxe will play the January 12 broadcast, while Beach Bunny will appear as musical guest on January 13.

Foo Fighters will bring the week to a close with a performance on the January 15 installment.

Who else will be appearing on these “Kimmel” episodes? Official, subject-to-change listings follow:
Monday, Jan. 11

1. Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) 2. Ken Jennings (“Jeopardy!”) 3. Musical Guest Queen Naija

Tuesday, Jan. 12

1. Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”) 2. Aldis Hodge (“One Night in Miami”) 3. Musical Guest JP Saxe

Wednesday, Jan. 13

1. Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”) 2. Carrie Coon (“The Nest”) 3. Musical Guest Beach Bunny

Thursday, Jan. 14

1. Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”) 2. Musical Guest Foo Fighters

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

