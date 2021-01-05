in Music News

Tenille Arts Reaches New Peak On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Somebody Like That” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100

Amid the ongoing success of her breakthrough country radio hit “Somebody Like That,” Tenille Arts rises to a new high on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Up twelve places from last week’s position, Arts earns #18 on this week’s edition of the listing. Accounting for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio activity, the chart ranks the top artists who have yet to meet certain hit criteria on key Billboard song and album charts.

The aforementioned “Somebody Like That” also enjoys a new chart achievement this week. The single debuts at #14 on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. “Somebody Like That” is the first Tenille Arts song to make the all-genre listing.

The song meanwhile rises to a new high of #31 on Billboard’s genre-specific Hot Country Songs chart.

