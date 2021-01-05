Taylor Swift’s “Willow,” Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow,” Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” Added By Z100 New York & 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

Reporting adds for the first time since December 8, influential pop radio stations Z100 New York and 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles have each confirmed the same three high-profile pickups.
The stations formally added Taylor Swift’s “willow,” Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow,” and Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” in conjunction with the January 5 Mediabase add board.
“willow” and “Afterglow” launched to ample fanfare in December, while “Anyone” made its debut on New Year’s Day. The three songs are already charting at pop radio — and should land at the top of this week’s add board.
Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due later Tuesday.
