NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” Earns 3rd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song

NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” holds its #1 position on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Played ~440 times during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, “Nobody” earns a third consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 15 spins short of last week’s mark but keeps “Nobody” distantly ahead of the pack.
Tate McRae’s “you broke me first,” which received ~342 spins (-21), holds at #2.
Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy)” rises two spots to #3, as Diplo & Sonny Fodera’s “Turn Back Time” ascends three spots to #4. Joe Killington’s “Painkiller (featuring Lovely Laura)” meanwhile falls one place to #5.
