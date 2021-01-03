All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Reclaims #1 Position At Alternative Radio, Securing 14th Week On Top

In late 2020, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” spend thirteen weeks atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. The reign was broken up into two stints: “Monsters” spent four consecutive weeks at #1, ceded the throne to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” for a week, and then returned for another nine consecutive weeks on top.

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” took over the throne for two weeks in December, but “Monsters” returns to #1 as 2021 gets underway.

Up two places from last week, “Monsters” earns a fourteenth total week at #1 with ~2,525 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 33.

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone,” credited with ~2,464 spins (-45) during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, holds at #2 on this week’s chart.

The aforementioned “Mariposa” slides to #3 this week, while Cannons’ “Fire For You” keeps the #4 position. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” concurrently holds at #5.