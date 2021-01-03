in Music News

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Enjoys 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“BS” stays at #1 on this week’s urban chart.

Jhene Aiko - Chilombo cover | Courtesy of Def Jam Publicity

Jhené Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” unsurprisingly adds another week to its reign as the #1 song at urban radio.

Played ~5,460 times during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, “BS” grabs a third week atop the Mediabase urban chart. This week’s spin count comes up 30 spins shy of last week’s figure, but it keeps “BS” in front of the competition.

Lil Baby’s “We Paid (featuring 42 Dugg),” again the #2 song, received ~5,078 tracking week spins (-194).

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” holds at #3, as Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” stays at #4. Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” spends another week at the #5 level.

42 duggatr son sonbsChris BrownDrakeh.e.r.jhene aikolil babylil durkrod waveyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” Earns 3rd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song

Lady A’s “Champagne Night” Remains #1 On Country Radio Chart