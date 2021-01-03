Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Enjoys 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Jhené Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” unsurprisingly adds another week to its reign as the #1 song at urban radio.
Played ~5,460 times during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, “BS” grabs a third week atop the Mediabase urban chart. This week’s spin count comes up 30 spins shy of last week’s figure, but it keeps “BS” in front of the competition.
Lil Baby’s “We Paid (featuring 42 Dugg),” again the #2 song, received ~5,078 tracking week spins (-194).
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” holds at #3, as Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” stays at #4. Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” spends another week at the #5 level.
Loading…