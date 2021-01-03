in Music News

Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio

“Take You Dancing” rises on a rather stagnant chart.

Jason Derulo in Take You Dancing | Video screen | Warner/Atlantic

Volatility is certainly not the right word to describe this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Befitting the “end of year” timing of the December 27-January 2 tracking period, the listing is rather stagnant. The Top 13 songs, in fact, retain their exact positions from last week.

The first shakeup comes at #14, as Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” reaches a new peak position.

Up three places from last week, “Take You Dancing” earns #14 on the strength of its 6,548 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 424.

“Take You Dancing” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 15.

jason derulotake you dancing

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…