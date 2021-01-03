Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio

Volatility is certainly not the right word to describe this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Befitting the “end of year” timing of the December 27-January 2 tracking period, the listing is rather stagnant. The Top 13 songs, in fact, retain their exact positions from last week.

The first shakeup comes at #14, as Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” reaches a new peak position.

Up three places from last week, “Take You Dancing” earns #14 on the strength of its 6,548 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 424.

“Take You Dancing” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 15.