Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” is not the only new entry on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” also earns a Top 40 position.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Girl Like Me” moves onto this week’s chart at #40. The collaboration received 684 spins during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 120 spins.

— As “Girl Like Me” makes its Top 40 debut, two songs make noteworthy moves just below the chart. LOONA’s “Star” and Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” earn Top 50 positions.

Played 221 times during the tracking period (+14), “Star” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #51 last week.

“For The Night,” which received 194 spins (+23), concurrently rises nine spots to #49.