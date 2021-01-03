in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Reaches 5th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Kings & Queens” is still the leader at Hot AC.

Ava Max - Kings & Queens cover art | Atlantic Records

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” spends another week in the hot adult contemporary radio throne.

Credited with ~5,921 spins during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, “Kings & Queens” secures a fifth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 586 spins.

The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights,” the subject of ~5,599 spins (+583), holds at #2. Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” keeps the #3 position, as Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises one place to #4.

AJR’s “Bang!” concurrently falls one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.

With stations returning to traditional playlists after weeks of holiday play, the Top 23 songs on this week’s chart all posted week-over-week airplay gains.

