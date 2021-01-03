in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Celebrates 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“positions” adds another week to its pop radio reign.

Ariana Grande in positions | Video screen | Republic

Ariana Grande’s “positions” extends its reign as pop radio’s #1 song.

Played ~18,742 times during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, “positions” earns a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 184.

In securing a third week atop the chart, “positions” already ranks as Grande’s third-longest-reigning pop radio #1. Only “7 rings” (6 weeks) and “Side To Side (featuring Nicki Minaj)” (5 weeks) spent more time at #1.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” stays at #2 on this week’s chart, while Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” spends another week in the #3 position.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

The week-to-week consistency extends all the way to #13 on this week’s chart.

24kgoldnariana grandeava maxchance the rapperdababydua lipaiann diorJustin Bieberpositions

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Karol G’s “BICHOTA” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Renuka Panwar’s “52 Gajh Ka Daman Enjoys 4th Week Atop Songs Chart

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Reaches 5th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song