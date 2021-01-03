Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Celebrates 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Ariana Grande’s “positions” extends its reign as pop radio’s #1 song.

Played ~18,742 times during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, “positions” earns a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 184.

In securing a third week atop the chart, “positions” already ranks as Grande’s third-longest-reigning pop radio #1. Only “7 rings” (6 weeks) and “Side To Side (featuring Nicki Minaj)” (5 weeks) spent more time at #1.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” stays at #2 on this week’s chart, while Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” spends another week in the #3 position.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

The week-to-week consistency extends all the way to #13 on this week’s chart.