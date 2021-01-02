in Music News

Karol G’s “BICHOTA” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Renuka Panwar’s “52 Gajh Ka Daman Enjoys 4th Week Atop Songs Chart

“BICHOTA” and “52 Gajh Ka Daman” remain forces on YouTube.

Karol G - Bichota video screen | UMG

Karol G’s “BICHOTA,” which rose to #1 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, keeps the throne this week.

“BICHOTA” earns a second week at #1 thanks to the 44.3 million views it received during the December 25-31 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 8% but keeps “BICHOTA” more than 8 million views ahead of the #2 video (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti”).

“BICHOTA” meanwhile holds at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total streams across all official/eligible uploads. The Karol G release received 69.9 million such views during the tracking period.

Renuka Panwar’s “52 Gajh Ka Daman,” which received 92.3 million total tracking period streams, spends a fourth week at #1 on the Songs chart.

