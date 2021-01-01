Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Avett Brothers Scheduled For January 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just confirmed the lineup for the Thursday, January 7 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to the listing, comedy superstar Ricky Gervais will appear as the lead interview guest. Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose 2020 included her successful turn in “Normal People,” will also appear for an interview.
The Avett Brothers will then close the show with a musical performance.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Friday, January 1: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. (OAD 11/13/20)
Monday, January 4: Guests include Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby and musical guest Sturgill Simpson. Show #1379A
Tuesday, January 5: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Ralph Macchio and musical guest Gwen Stefani. Show #1380A
Wednesday, January 6: Guests include Don Cheadle, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Michael Kiwanuka. Show #1381A
Thursday, January 7: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones and musical guest The Avett Brothers. Show #1382A
Loading…