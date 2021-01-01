in TV News

Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Avett Brothers Scheduled For January 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms guests for Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1027 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Ricky Gervais and host Jimmy Fallon during "Singing In The Face" on March 11, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

NBC just confirmed the lineup for the Thursday, January 7 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to the listing, comedy superstar Ricky Gervais will appear as the lead interview guest. Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose 2020 included her successful turn in “Normal People,” will also appear for an interview.

The Avett Brothers will then close the show with a musical performance.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, January 1: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. (OAD 11/13/20)

Monday, January 4: Guests include Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby and musical guest Sturgill Simpson. Show #1379A

Tuesday, January 5: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Ralph Macchio and musical guest Gwen Stefani. Show #1380A

Wednesday, January 6: Guests include Don Cheadle, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Michael Kiwanuka. Show #1381A

Thursday, January 7: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones and musical guest The Avett Brothers. Show #1382A

