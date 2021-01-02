Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” Closed Day One With Nearly 400 Pop Radio Plays

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” attracted unsurprisingly substantial opening day interest at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, the new song had received 394 spins by the end of Friday, January 1. The count slots “Anyone” at #44 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, which accounts for the first six days of the December 27-January 2 tracking period.

It remains to be seen how “Anyone” will perform on Saturday, but the song should have no trouble retaining its Top 50 position through the close of tracking. A Top 40 position is not unthinkable.

Should “Anyone” reach the Top 40, it would give Bieber a fourth active song on the official Mediabase pop radio chart. He already appears on the listing with “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper),” “Lonely (with Benny Blanco),” and “Monster (with Shawn Mendes).”