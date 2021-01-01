in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Anyone” reached #1 Friday afternoon.

Justin Bieber - Anyone video screen | Def Jam

The week’s highest-profile new single has unsurprisingly soared to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” that song, hit #1 on the listing early Friday afternoon. It retains the all-genre leadership position as of press time at 2:20PM ET.

“Anyone” seized the throne from AJR’s “Bang!,” which is now #2 on the chart.

Bieber kicked off 2021 by releasing “Anyone” right at midnight. In addition to sharing the audio and video, Bieber performed the song for the finale of his New Year’s Eve concert.

The official music video, which is #2 on the YouTube Trending Chart, follows:

anyoneJustin Bieber

