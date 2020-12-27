Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio; MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Top 10

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” wins a tight race to retain the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 2,531 times during the December 20-26 tracking period, “Mariposa” earns a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 139 but keeps the Peach Tree Rascals breakthrough narrowly ahead of the pack.

Up one place, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” takes #2. The single received 2,509 tracking period spins (+33).

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” slides one spot to #3, while Cannons’ “Fire For You” and Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

— Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” joins the Top 10 on this week’s chart, rising two places to #10.