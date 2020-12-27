in Music News

AJR, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish Songs Claim Top 6 Spots On US iTunes Sales Chart

The Christmas season is over, which means non-holiday tracks are back atop the chart.

AJR -Bang Video Screen | S-Curve/AJR/YouTube

As America waves goodbye to the Christmas season, non-holiday tracks are reclaiming their footing on the US iTunes song sales chart. As of press time at 11:45AM ET Sunday, none of the store’s Top 6 sellers has a holiday theme.

AJR’s “Bang!,” which returned to #1 Saturday, remains in the pinnacle position. Ed Sheeran’s recently released “Afterglow” is up to #2, ahead of The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” at #3. Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” is #4.

Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” which appears prominently in Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky,” is up to #5 on the chart. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” sits at #6.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the top holiday performer as of press time, is #7.

ajrbillie eilishchris stapletoned sheeranluke combsthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio; MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Top 10