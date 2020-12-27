AJR, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish Songs Claim Top 6 Spots On US iTunes Sales Chart

As America waves goodbye to the Christmas season, non-holiday tracks are reclaiming their footing on the US iTunes song sales chart. As of press time at 11:45AM ET Sunday, none of the store’s Top 6 sellers has a holiday theme.

AJR’s “Bang!,” which returned to #1 Saturday, remains in the pinnacle position. Ed Sheeran’s recently released “Afterglow” is up to #2, ahead of The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” at #3. Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” is #4.

Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” which appears prominently in Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky,” is up to #5 on the chart. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” sits at #6.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the top holiday performer as of press time, is #7.