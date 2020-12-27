in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” Top 20

“Therefore I Am” and “Put Your Records On” rise at pop radio.

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, the Billie Eilish single earns #10 on this week’s listing. “Therefore I Am” received 9,461 spins during the December 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 354.

— As “Therefore I Am” makes the Top 10, Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” earns a Top 20 position.

The Corinne Bailey Rae cover rises one spot to #20 on this week’s chart. “Put Your Records On” received 4,798 spins, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 626.

