NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” Spends 2nd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song

“Nobody” keeps the #1 spot on the dance chart.

NOTD & Catello - Nobody Lyric Video screen | NOTD AB/Universal

NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” spends a second week atop the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“Nobody” keeps the throne thanks to its 455 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 10, while keeping “Nobody” more than 90 spins ahead of the pack.

Credited with 363 spins during the December 20-26 tracking period (-3), Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” holds at #2.

Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” stays at #3, while Joe Killington’s “Painkiller (featuring Lovely Laura)” rises one spot to #4.

Up four spots, Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy)” takes #5 on this week’s US dance radio chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

