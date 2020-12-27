in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Willow,” Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio

They were the week’s top two airplay gainers.

Taylor Swift’s “willow” continues its rise at pop radio, scoring a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” also enters that region this week.

Played 3,710 times during the December 20-26 tracking period, “willow” ascends four spots to #24 this week. The “evermore” single received 3,710 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,187.

“Afterglow,” which launched on the second day of the tracking period, debuts at #25 with 3,490 spins.

In rising from 0 to 3,490 spins, “Afterglow” technically ranks as the week’s airplay gainer. “Willow” is the top gainer among songs that were available last week; it takes second to “Afterglow” overall.

