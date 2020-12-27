Taylor Swift’s “Willow,” Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s “willow” continues its rise at pop radio, scoring a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” also enters that region this week.

Played 3,710 times during the December 20-26 tracking period, “willow” ascends four spots to #24 this week. The “evermore” single received 3,710 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,187.

“Afterglow,” which launched on the second day of the tracking period, debuts at #25 with 3,490 spins.

In rising from 0 to 3,490 spins, “Afterglow” technically ranks as the week’s airplay gainer. “Willow” is the top gainer among songs that were available last week; it takes second to “Afterglow” overall.