Ashley McBryde, Ashe, Julia Michaels Announced As First “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performers For 2021

The show is on track to return on January 5.

Amid news that the titular host contracted COVID-19, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” began its holiday hiatus earlier than expected. The last original episode of 2020 aired on December 9.

As of press time, the show is on track to return with new installments beginning January 5. Each of the first three will feature a musical guest.

According to listings just issued to TV providers, Ashley McBryde will perform on that January 5 broadcast. The episode will also feature a chat with Pharrell.

Ashe will perform on a January 6 broadcast that also includes Allison Janney. Julia Michaels will then perform on the January 7 episode, with Ted Danson and Michelle Buteau set as that day’s musical guests.

The McBryde and Michaels performances, along with all the aforementioned interviews, were initially advertised for mid-December.

As of press time, no musical guest has been announced for January 8. That episode, originally expected to air on December 18, will feature interview guests Jessica Alba and Harry Shum Jr and guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

As made by clear by recent events, all “Ellen” lineups are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update in the event new dates are announced for the above performers.

