in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

The new Ed Sheeran song soars to #1 on iTunes.

Ed Sheeran - Afterglow performance video screen | Warner Music Group

In a rather predictable turn of events, the new Ed Sheeran song attracted early attention on iTunes.

Entitled “Afterglow,” Sheeran’s single soared to #1 on the listing shortly after its release Monday morning. It retains the top spot as of press time at 12:30PM ET.

Lily Rose’s “Villain,” which ruled the chart going into Monday, is now #2 on the listing. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” follow at #3 and #4, respectively.

AJR’s enduring hit “Bang!” occupies the #5 position on the chart.

afterglowajrbrenda leeed sheeranlily rosemariah carey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Debuts As #1 Song In America