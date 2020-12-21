Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

In a rather predictable turn of events, the new Ed Sheeran song attracted early attention on iTunes.

Entitled “Afterglow,” Sheeran’s single soared to #1 on the listing shortly after its release Monday morning. It retains the top spot as of press time at 12:30PM ET.

Lily Rose’s “Villain,” which ruled the chart going into Monday, is now #2 on the listing. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” follow at #3 and #4, respectively.

AJR’s enduring hit “Bang!” occupies the #5 position on the chart.