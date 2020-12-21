Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift scored a #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with “cardigan,” the focus single from her chart-topping surprise album “folklore.”

This week, she scores another #1 – again with a surprise album’s focus track.

Indeed, the superstar’s “willow” starts atop this week’s edition of the all-genre song chart. “Willow” is the focus single from Swift’s newly released, chart-topping album “evermore.”

In conjunction with its #1 Hot 100 debut, “willow” takes #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart and #4 on the Streaming Songs chart. It does not yet appear on the Radio Songs listing but did amass a substantial amount of opening week airplay.

Along with the original version, the chart positions account for the numerous remix iterations of the song.

“willow” is Swift’s seventh #1 overall.

With “willow” and “evermore” respectively topping the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 (mirroring the feat of “cardigan” and “folklore”), Swift becomes the first artist to debut atop both listings twice . BTS is the only other act to even do it once (“Life Goes On” and “BE”).

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” holds at #3, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” ascends one spot to #4, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” slides three spots to #5.

Elsewhere in the Top 10:

— Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” returns to the region, courtesy of an eight-place gain to #6.

— BTS’ “Dynamite” roars back into the region with a fifteen-place gain to #9. The gain coincides with the song’s holiday remix release.