Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me,” iann dior’s “Holding On,” BTS’ “Life Goes On,” and CHUNG HA & R3HAB’s “Dream Of You” officially earn Top 50 positions at pop radio this week.

Played 399 times during the December 13-19 tracking period (+272), “Girl Like Me” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #57 last week.

Up nine places, “Holding On” earns a #46 position. The iann dior song received 225 tracking period plays (+94).

Credited with 217 spins (+50), “Life Goes On” rises four spots to #48.

“Dream Of You,” which posted a tracking period play count of 206 (+57), concurrently rises five spots to #50.