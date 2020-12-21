All 15 Songs From Taylor Swift’s Standard “Evermore” Album Make Billboard Hot 100; Five Appear In Top 40

Taylor Swift’s chart-topping “evermore” has unsurprisingly ample representation on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, with all fifteen standard edition tracks earning a spot.

As previously reported, “willow” leads the way with a #1 debut. The track marks Swift’s seventh career chart-topper on the all-genre chart.

“Evermore” yields four additional Top 40 entries, with “champagne problems” (#21), “no body, no crime (featuring HAIM)” (#34), “’tis the damn season” (#39), and “gold rush” (#40) all making solid debuts.

The other “evermore” tracks appear as follows:

45) tolerate it

52) happiness

57) evermore ft. bon iver

61) ivy

63) coney island ft. the national

67) dorothea

68) long story short

71) cowboy like me

75) marjorie

82) closure

Thanks to the fifteen debuts, Swift now boasts 128 career Hot 100 entries. “no body, no crime” and “coney island” meanwhile mark the first Hot 100 appearances for HAIM and The National, respectively.

The National had never even previously made the Bubbling Under Hot 100. HAIM had one entry on that chart (the Calvin Harris collaboration “Pray To God,” which peaked at #6).