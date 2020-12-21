All 15 Songs From Taylor Swift’s Standard “Evermore” Album Make Billboard Hot 100; Five Appear In Top 40

Taylor Swift’s chart-topping “evermore” has unsurprisingly ample representation on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, with all fifteen standard edition tracks earning a spot.
As previously reported, “willow” leads the way with a #1 debut. The track marks Swift’s seventh career chart-topper on the all-genre chart.
“Evermore” yields four additional Top 40 entries, with “champagne problems” (#21), “no body, no crime (featuring HAIM)” (#34), “’tis the damn season” (#39), and “gold rush” (#40) all making solid debuts.
The other “evermore” tracks appear as follows:
45) tolerate it
52) happiness
57) evermore ft. bon iver
61) ivy
63) coney island ft. the national
67) dorothea
68) long story short
71) cowboy like me
75) marjorie
82) closure
Thanks to the fifteen debuts, Swift now boasts 128 career Hot 100 entries. “no body, no crime” and “coney island” meanwhile mark the first Hot 100 appearances for HAIM and The National, respectively.
The National had never even previously made the Bubbling Under Hot 100. HAIM had one entry on that chart (the Calvin Harris collaboration “Pray To God,” which peaked at #6).
