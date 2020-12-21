in Music News

10 Tracks From Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The week’s #2 album spurs plenty of Hot 100 song entries.

Kid Cudi - Man On The Moon III, courtesy of Repulic

As Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” debuts at #2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, ten tracks from the release make the Hot 100 songs chart.

“Tequila Shots” leads the way with a #41 debut on the listing. “She Knows This” follows at #49, ahead of “Show Out (with Skepta & Pop Smoke)” at #54 and “Another Day” at #64. “Mr. Solo Dolo III” takes #78.

The other Kid Cudi debuts are as follows:

80) Dive
85) Heaven On Earth
90) Sad People
91) Damaged
100) Beautiful Trip

“Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” features eighteen tracks, which means more than half are presently on the Billboard Hot 100. Impressive in any circumstance, the feat is made more significant by the fact that this week’s Hot 100 also features 15 debuts from Taylor Swift and numerous holiday songs.

