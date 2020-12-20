in Music News

Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

The artist’s debut single reaches #1 at the country format.

Parker McCollum by David McClister, press photo courtesy of MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum’s breakthrough “Pretty Heart” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Pretty Heart” seizes the throne from Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans.”

Along with leading the way in chart points, “Pretty Heart” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 13-19 tracking period. The song received ~7,974 spins (+831) and ~43.5 million audience impressions.

Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” climbs one spot to #2 this week, while “Big, Big Plans” descends to #3. Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” ticks up one spot to #4, and Lady A’s “Champagne Night” rises one place to #5.

blake sheltonchris lanedan + shaygwen stefanilady aparker mccollumpretty heart

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Selena Debuts On Global YouTube Artists Chart Amid Buzz Over Netflix Series

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Celebrates 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song