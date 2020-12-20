Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Parker McCollum’s breakthrough “Pretty Heart” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Pretty Heart” seizes the throne from Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans.”

Along with leading the way in chart points, “Pretty Heart” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 13-19 tracking period. The song received ~7,974 spins (+831) and ~43.5 million audience impressions.

Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” climbs one spot to #2 this week, while “Big, Big Plans” descends to #3. Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” ticks up one spot to #4, and Lady A’s “Champagne Night” rises one place to #5.