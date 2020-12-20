in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Celebrates 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Kings & Queens” is still the #1 song at Hot AC.

Ava Max by Brian Ziff | Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” keeps its hot adult contemporary radio throne for another week.

Played ~5,573 times during the December 13-19 tracking period, “Kings & Queens” enjoys a third week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 59 but keeps “Kings & Queens” ahead of the competition.

The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” rises one spot to #2 with ~5,139 (+19).

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” drops one rung to #3, as Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” keeps the #4 position on this week’s chart.

AJR’s “Bang!” concurrently spends another week at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

