Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Celebrates 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” keeps its hot adult contemporary radio throne for another week.
Played ~5,573 times during the December 13-19 tracking period, “Kings & Queens” enjoys a third week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 59 but keeps “Kings & Queens” ahead of the competition.
The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” rises one spot to #2 with ~5,139 (+19).
Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” drops one rung to #3, as Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” keeps the #4 position on this week’s chart.
AJR’s “Bang!” concurrently spends another week at #5.
