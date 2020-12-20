Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Jhené Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s spot, “BS” grabs #1 on the strength of its ~5,901 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 376 spins.
Lil Baby’s “We Paid (featuring 42 Dugg),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~5,533 spins during the December 13-19 tracking week (-321).
Drake’s enduring “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” holds at #3, and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” keeps the #4 spot. Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” rises one spot to #5.
Loading…