LadBaby’s “Don’t Stop Me Eatin'” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; The Bitch Bible’s “Bitch” Top 5

LadBaby’s annual contender for the UK Christmas #1 is finding an audience in the United States. As of press time at 12:45PM ET Friday, his “Don’t Stop Me Eatin'” is #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

As is obvious from the title, “Don’t Stop Me Eatin'” is a food-based parody of Journey’s iconic “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The song benefits “The Trussell Trust.”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” which had ruled the chart since Tuesday’s “The Voice” performance, is now #2 on the listing. Lily Rose’s “Villain” appears at #3, ahead of The Bitch Bible’s “Bitch” at #4 and Mariah Carey’s enduring holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at #5.