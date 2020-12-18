Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Earlier this year, Eminem surprised the world with his new album “Music To Be Murdered By.”

This week, he unexpectedly released a deluxe edition containing numerous “B-side” tracks.

Branded as “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition),” the album began soaring up the US iTunes sales chart following its release late Thursday night. By Friday morning, the explicit version was #1 on the all-genre listing. It remains in that position as of press time at 12:45PM ET Friday.

Paul McCartney’s new “McCartney III” follows at #2, ahead of Taylor Swift’s “evermore” at 3. Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” sits at #4, and the clean version of “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B” is #5.