The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” Enter Top 30 At Pop Radio

Two songs officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up seven places, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” earns #27 on this week’s listing. The “After Hours” single received 2,899 spins during the December 6-12 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,110. The gain represents the largest for a song outside the Top 25 — and the fourth largest overall.
A nine-place rise concurrently brings The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” to #30. The song received 1,650 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 589.
Loading…