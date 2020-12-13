in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” Enter Top 30 At Pop Radio

“Save Your Tears” and “So Done” make the Top 30 at pop radio.

The Weeknd - After Hours cover | Republic

Two songs officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up seven places, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” earns #27 on this week’s listing. The “After Hours” single received 2,899 spins during the December 6-12 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,110. The gain represents the largest for a song outside the Top 25 — and the fourth largest overall.

A nine-place rise concurrently brings The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” to #30. The song received 1,650 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 589.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

