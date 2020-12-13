Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, Ritt Momney Songs Top 25

Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up four places, “Take You Dancing” grabs #17 on this week’s chart. The Jason Derulo single received 4,880 spins during the December 6-12 tracking period (+859).

“you broke me first,” which received 4,245 spins (+726), climbs three places to #20.

— Lil Nas X’s “Holiday,” Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa),” and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” concurrently enter the Top 25 on this week’s chart.

Played 3,459 times during the tracking period (+740), “Holiday” rises five spots to #22.

“Prisoner” concurrently enjoys a six-place rise to #23. The collaboration garnered 3,320 spins (+992).

Credited with 3,194 spins (+596), “Put Your Records On” rises four rungs to #24.