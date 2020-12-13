in Music News

Songs By Drake & Lil Durk, Chris Brown & Young Thug Reach Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Top 15

“Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Go Crazy,” “Golden,” and “Monster” rise at pop radio.

Two rhythmic/urban crossovers officially move into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” rises two spots to #9, while Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” climbs two places to #10.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” received 9,922 spins during the December 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 659.

“Go Crazy” meanwhile posted a tracking period spin count of 9,396 (+972).

— As “Laugh Now Cry Later” and “Go Crazy” hit the Top 10, Harry Styles’ “Golden” and Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” move into the Top 15.

Up two places, “Golden” grabs #14 with 6,684 spins (+292).

“Monster,” which received 6,152 spins (+927), ascends two spots to #15.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

