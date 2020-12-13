in Music News

Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio; Ayron Jones’ “Take Me Away” Enters Top 5

“Shame Shame” rises to #1 on this week’s active rock chart.

Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame” completes its run to the top of the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,885 times during the December 6-12 tracking period, “Shame Shame” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s listing. This week’s spin count bests last week’s figure by 93.

“Shame Shame” seizes the throne from AC/DC’s “Shot In The Dark,” which falls to #2 after a multi-week reign. I Prevail’s “Every Time You Leave” holds at #3.

Up two places, Ayron Jones’ breakthrough “Take Me Away” reaches a new peak of #4. Greta Van Fleet’s “My Way, Soon” holds at #5 on this week’s active rock listing.

