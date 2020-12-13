in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart; AJR’s “Bang!” Makes Top 5

“Kings & Queens” is officially a multi-week #1.

Ava Max - Kings & Queens cover art | Atlantic Records

Last week, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” rose to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

This week, the hit single retains the throne.

“Kings & Queens” earns a second week at #1 courtesy of its ~5,632 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 198.

Credited with ~5,129 spins during the December 6-12 tracking week (-208), Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” holds at #2.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ticks up one rung to #3, and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” concurrently falls one spot to #4.

AJR’s “Bang!” meanwhile makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising one spot to #5.

