Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” Earns #1 At Country Radio; Dan + Shay Top 5

Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Big, Big Plans” grabs the throne from Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani).”

In addition to leading for chart points, “Big, Big Plans” registers as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 6-12 tracking period.

Up two places, Jon Pardi’s “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” moves into the runner-up spot. The aforementioned “Happy Anywhere” drops to #3, as Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” slides one spot to #4 despite a gain in airplay.

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” rises one spot to #5.