Lil Baby & 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Remains #1 At Urban Radio

“We Paid” spends a second week atop the urban chart.

42 Dugg & Lil Baby in We Paid | Quality Control/UMG

Lil Baby’s “We Paid (featuring 42 Dugg)” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,832 times during the December 6-12 tracking period, “We Paid” earns a second week at #1. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 27 plays but keeps “We Paid” ahead of the pack.

Up two places, Jhene Aiko’s “BS (featuring HER)” reaches a new peak of #2. “BS” received ~5,501 tracking period spins (+572).

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” slides one spot to #3, as Chris Brown & Young Thug’s enduring “Go Crazy” rises one spot to #4. Moneybagg Yo’s former #1 “Said Sum” declines two places to #5.

