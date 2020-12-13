Lil Baby & 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Remains #1 At Urban Radio

Lil Baby’s “We Paid (featuring 42 Dugg)” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Played ~5,832 times during the December 6-12 tracking period, “We Paid” earns a second week at #1. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 27 plays but keeps “We Paid” ahead of the pack.
Up two places, Jhene Aiko’s “BS (featuring HER)” reaches a new peak of #2. “BS” received ~5,501 tracking period spins (+572).
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” slides one spot to #3, as Chris Brown & Young Thug’s enduring “Go Crazy” rises one spot to #4. Moneybagg Yo’s former #1 “Said Sum” declines two places to #5.
