All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Secures 13th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Monsters” remains the biggest song at the alternative radio format.

As it debuts on the pop radio chart, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” extends its impressive reign at the alternative format.

Played ~2,663 times during the December 6-12 tracking period, “Monsters” spends a 13th week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. The count falls 175 spins short of last week’s mark but keeps “Monsters” in the pinnacle position.

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa,” which received ~2,553 spins (+61), again claims second place.

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” rises one place to #3, and Cannons’ “Fire For You” ascends one rung to #4. Royal & The Serpent’s “Overwhelmed” concurrently ascends two spots to #5.

