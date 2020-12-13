24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Earns 8th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Marking The Longest Reign Of 2020

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” keeps the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~18,719 times during the December 6-12 tracking period, the smash hit earns an eighth week at #1. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 629 but keeps “Mood” ahead of the competition.

In securing an eighth week at #1, “Mood” now outright owns the longest reign of 2020. The 24kGoldn-iann dior collaboration was previously tied with Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” (7 consecutive weeks at #1) and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (7 total weeks at #1).

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” stays at #2 this week, while Ariana Grande’s “positions” rises one spot to #3. “Positions” again posts the pop format’s largest week-over-week spin gain.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” declines one spot to #4 despite a significant airplay gain. BTS’ “Dynamite” concurrently rises one place to a new peak of #5.