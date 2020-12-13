Early 2021 Grammy Awards Betting Odds List Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion As Favorites For Major Categories

Early betting odds have emerged for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and they position Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion as favorites for the key races.

Popular betting website MyBookie lists Taylor Swift’s “folklore” as a comfortable favorite for Album of the Year. Swift’s “Cardigan,” meanwhile, ranks as the favorite in the Song of the Year category.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” is the frontrunner in the Record of the Year category, while Megan Thee Stallion starts as a dominant favorite in the Best New Artist category.

Early lines for the “Big Four” races follow. It is important to note that the odds could certainly change in the weeks leading up to the Grammy ceremony. It is also worth noting that while oddsmakers typically get some of the major races correct, they rarely sweep the “Big Four” categories.

Last year, they correctly predicted Billie Eilish’s wins for Best New Artist and Album of the Year. They did not, however, list her “Bad Guy” as the favorite for Song of the Year (Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” was the favorite) or Record of the Year (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” was the favorite). She ended up sweeping all general field categories.

(Odds explanation: Negative number = how much you have to bet to win $100; Positive number = how much you win if you bet $100 / Lower numbers reflect a stronger probability of winning)

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift’s folklore -260 (favorite)

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia +300

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding +600

Coldplay’s Everyday Life +1000

Black Pumas’ Black Pumas (Deluxe) +2000

Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo +2000

Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 3 +2000

HAIM’s Women In Music Pt 3 +20000

Record of the Year

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now -280 (favorite)

Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage ft. Beyonce +300

Beyonce’s Black Parade +800

Billie Eilish’s everything i wanted +1000

Post Malone’s Circles +1200

DaBaby’s ROCKSTAR ft. Roddy Ricch +1400

Doja Cat’s Say So +1400

Black Pumas’ Colors +2500

Song of the Year

Taylor Swift’s cardigan -125 (favorite)

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now +300

Beyonce’s Black Parade +500

H.E.R.’s I Can’t Breathe +700

Billie Eilish’s everything i wanted +900

Post Malone’s Circles +1000

Roddy Ricch’s The Box +1200

JP Saxe’s If The World Was Ending ft. Julia Michaels +1800

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion -700 (favorite)

Phoebe Bridgers +575

Doja Cat +600

Ingrid Andress +1500

Kaytranada +1600

Noah Cyrus +1600

D Smoke +2500

Chika +3000