in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Gold Rush,” “Long Story Short,” More Received Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay

iHeartMedia stations showed support for the “evermore” release.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

As the focus single from “evermore,” Taylor Swift’s “willow” received a considerable amount of opening day spins at pop radio.

It was not, however, the only “evermore” track to receive airplay on Friday.

In celebration of the album release, numerous stations under the iHeartMedia umbrella offered at least 2 spins to both “gold rush” and “long story short.” According to Mediabase, San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 led the way with 5 spins for each song. Detroit’s Channel 95.5 offered 5 spins to “gold rush.”

A handful of other iHeart stations offered 3 or 4 first-day spins to at least one of the two tracks.

No other “evermore” song registered a major amount of airplay, although songs “champagne problems,” “’tis the damn season,” “no body, no crime,” “dorothea,” “coney island,” and “evermore” received two spins from at least one station. Mediabase lists Savannah’s 97.3 KISS as a key supporter for most of the aforementioned songs.

Jacksonville’s 97.9 KISS offered 4 spins to “champagne problems.”

gold rushlong story shortTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Closed Day One With Over 500 Pop Radio Plays, Nearly 200 Hot AC Spins

Songs From Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III,” Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Rule US & Global Apple Music Streaming Charts