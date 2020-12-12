Taylor Swift’s “Gold Rush,” “Long Story Short,” More Received Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay

As the focus single from “evermore,” Taylor Swift’s “willow” received a considerable amount of opening day spins at pop radio.

It was not, however, the only “evermore” track to receive airplay on Friday.

In celebration of the album release, numerous stations under the iHeartMedia umbrella offered at least 2 spins to both “gold rush” and “long story short.” According to Mediabase, San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 led the way with 5 spins for each song. Detroit’s Channel 95.5 offered 5 spins to “gold rush.”

A handful of other iHeart stations offered 3 or 4 first-day spins to at least one of the two tracks.

No other “evermore” song registered a major amount of airplay, although songs “champagne problems,” “’tis the damn season,” “no body, no crime,” “dorothea,” “coney island,” and “evermore” received two spins from at least one station. Mediabase lists Savannah’s 97.3 KISS as a key supporter for most of the aforementioned songs.

Jacksonville’s 97.9 KISS offered 4 spins to “champagne problems.”