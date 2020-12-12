Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Closed Day One With Over 500 Pop Radio Plays, Nearly 200 Hot AC Spins

“willow,” the focus single from Taylor Swift’s surprise new album “evermore,” attracted opening day attention at the artist’s core radio formats.

According to Mediabase, “willow” had received 518 pop radio spins by the close of Friday, December 11. It had meanwhile received 177 spins at the hot adult contemporary format.

The pop spin count slots “willow” at #45 on Mediabase’s building/real-time pop chart, which accounts for the first six days of the December 6-12 tracking period. “Willow” earns an even stronger #37 on the Hot AC listing.

It is hard to predict how “willow” will fare on Saturday, but the song should definitely receive enough airplay to remain inside the Top 50 at pop and Top 40 at hot adult contemporary.

The launch day “willow” airplay does rival that attained by past lead singles like “Shake It Off,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “ME!.” It does, however, compare well to that of “cardigan,” the focus track from her surprise summer album “folklore.”

“Willow” had an outright stronger first day at the pop radio format (“cardigan” did not make the Top 50 in its first weekend). It received fewer Hot AC spins than did “cardigan” but earns the same #37 ranking on the building chart.