Songs From Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III,” Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Rule US & Global Apple Music Streaming Charts

Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” and Taylor Swift’s “evermore” attracted ample opening day attention on Apple Music. Tracks from the two albums dominate the US and Global Apple Music charts for Friday, December 11.

Cudi’s “Tequila Shots” leads the way at #1 on the US listing, while his “She Knows This” takes #2. Swift’s “willow” grabs #3, ahead of Cudi’s “Another Day” (#4) and “Show Out” (#5). Swift’s “champagne problems” (#6), Cudi’s “Beautiful Trip” (#7), Cudi’s “Dive” (#8), Swift’s “’tis the damn season” (#9), and Swift’s “gold rush” (#10) complete the Top 10.

Tracks from the two albums occupy the next five spots, with Lil Baby’s #16 “On Me” finally entering the mix. The Swift and Cudi albums nonetheless pick back up, occupying spots #17-20. Jack Harlow’s “Way Out (featuring Big Sean)” starts at #21.

Ultimately, all “evermore” tracks appear inside the Top 37. “Man On The Moon III” lands entirely within the Top 42.

— The albums also performed well globally. “willow” leads the way at #1 on the Global chart for Friday, ahead of “Tequila Shots” (#2) and “champagne problems” (#3).

Tracks from “evermore” and “Man On The Moon III” occupy the entire Top 19, with Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” breaking the mold at #20.

Nothing from “evermore” lands below #35 on the global chart; the entire Kid Cudi album is in the Top 48.