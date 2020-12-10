Leslie Odom Jr, Black Pumas, Jon Batiste Performing On Upcoming “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Episodes

Of the five “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes set to air this coming week, the latter three will feature musical performances.

According to CBS, Leslie Odom, Jr will perform on the December 16 episode. The broadcast will also feature an interview with Tom Hanks.

Black Pumas, who are up for the Album and Record of the Year Grammy Awards, will play the December 17 episode. George Clooney will be the episode’s interview guest.

“Late Show” bandleader Jon Batiste will be the formally billed musical guest on December 18. That night’s broadcast will also feature a chat with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Complete listings follow:

Friday, Dec. 11

Stephen Colbert’s Return To New Zealand: A Magical Land Where Hugs Still Happen (n)

Monday, Dec. 14

Chance The Rapper; Christopher Walken; special appearance by Laura Benanti (n)

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Whoopi Goldberg, from the CBS All Access limited event series THE STAND; Father James Martin (n)

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Tom Hanks; musical performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (n)

Thursday, Dec. 17

George Clooney; musical performance by Black Pumas (n)

Friday, Dec. 18

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen; musical performance by Jon Batiste (n)